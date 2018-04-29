Missing 22-year-old truck driver near Pendleton found safe

A missing 22-year-old truck driver was found safe Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Scroll for more content...

Search and Rescue crews were asked the public's help on Thursday to find Jacob Cartwright last hear from near Pendleton Tuesday evening.

OSP said Cartwright, from La Grange, was on his way to make a delivery in Nyssa, Oregon and was due by 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, but did not show up.

OSP released a tweet around 10:40 a.m. stating that Cartwright had been found safe and is being evaluated by medical personnel.

According to troopers, early reports said that Cartwright slid off the road and walked out.

Authorities were concerned as the area was deemed very remote, heavily wooded and had a great deal of rough terrain.

No further information has been released.