Wanted man crashes into pole and home, arrested by police

A man wanted in connection with a fatal crash in February of 2018, was arrested by Hartford Police Saturday morning, ...

Posted: Apr. 28, 2018 12:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2018 5:15 AM

A man wanted in connection with a fatal crash in February of 2018, was arrested by Hartford Police Saturday morning, following a pursuit that ended with the suspect hitting a utility pole and a home.

Hartford Fire Department responded to a call of a person in medical distress inside a parked car around 7:30 a.m. in the area of New Britain Avenue and Zion Street.

Police said when they arrived, the suspect, Joseph Barreto, woke up, and fled the scene in his motor vehicle, hitting a Hartford Fire Department vehicle.

According to police, Barreto continued westbound on New Britain Avenue, striking a utility pole and an unoccupied home at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Nepaug Street.

Barreto, of 160 Exeter Street in Hartford was arrested and police said he is being held on $750,000 bond for a car crash that killed Reny Alfonzo-Jimeno on February 19, 2018, at the intersection of Ward and Zion Street.

Police said Barreto was driving a stolen car and inside the vehicle, they found a firearm.

In addition to a warrant for the deadly crash, Barreto was also wanted for a shooting stemming back to April 24, 2018.

