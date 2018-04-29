Controversial tweet shows how ugly race for Governor of Georgia is getting

A nasty, disparaging tweet with racist overtones shows just how ugly the race for Governor of Georgia is getting. The controversial tweet was apparently posted by a top aide to democratic contender Stacey Abrams.

Abrams' aide has already deleted the post, but we got a copy of it. It includes a picture of a monkey with big lips and some angry words targeted at leaders of a teachers union.

"It was really mean-spirited, hateful and it is indicative of what we'll get when we allow people to -- for lack of a better word – bully," said Verdaillia Turner, president of Georgia's Federation of Teachers

Turner is shocked at the social media post.

"They were saying to me that the Georgia Federation of Teachers is an Uncle Tom, and I dare you to do this," said Turner.

Abrams, who is running to become the first black governor of Georgia, was not endorsed by the GFT. The union instead opted to support the other Stacey in the race -- Stacey Evans, a white female.

That's a decision that apparently upset Abrams' top staffer and campaign finance manager, who calls herself online "Tyler in the know."

"If the public knew about the tweet, they'd see the character of the campaign," said Turner.

The tweet posted on Chelsea Hall's social media page -- aka "Tyler in the know" -- states she's confused by endorsements before, but this takes the cake by Georgia's Federation of Teachers. It also includes a photo of a monkey with big lips.

But Turner claims Abrams' campaign antics get worse.

"One of the ministers called me right behind that symbol and told me that he was getting bombarded with calls from the Abrams campaign saying, 'You mean to tell me you're going to support a white woman over a black woman?'" said Turner.

CBS46 attempted several times to get a response from Abrams, Hall and Abrams' staffers. All interviews were declined, but Abrams' director of communications provided a statement saying:

"It is unfortunate that GFT is falsely accusing the Abrams campaign of engaging in these tactics. We will continue to focus on running a positive campaign."

Priyanka Mantha also added the Abrams campaign was proud to have received the endorsement of another teachers union: Georgia's Association of Educators.

But Turner claims it still hasn't stopped the mud-slinging.

"It shows how desperate people become when they want something so desperately. And my heart sank," added Turner.

We contacted Stacey Evans campaign -- the white candidate running for Governor of Georgia -- about her thoughts on the social media posts.

A spokesperson told us the post speaks for itself.

The Georgia Federation of Teachers is asking Abrams' camp to make a public apology, but so far, none has been made.