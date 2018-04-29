Deputy, trooper injured in crash involving tractor trailer

A Coffee County deputy and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper were injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Manchester Saturday morning.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 24 East between mile marker 112 and 114.

According to the Coffee County sheriff, the deputy and trooper were responding to an accident when a tractor trailer ran into the trooper's car.

The trooper was inside the vehicle, and the deputy was outside of his. Both of their cars were totaled.

They were taken to a hospital to be treated for bumps and bruises, but have since been released and are expected to be OK.

The eastbound lanes of I-24 are closed and one westbound lane is blocked. Traffic is being rerouted off the 111 exit into Highway 41 South to the 114 exit, so drivers should expect delays and heavy traffic through town.

The scene is expected to clear by noon.