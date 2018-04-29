Honoring Ms. Florida Mae: 1st black woman to work for the City of Prichard

In the heart of the City of Prichard, down Max street, there's a small house with an even smaller lady. But this little lady, as meek and modest as she might be, stands tall in the community.

Scroll for more content...

"I always like for someone else to say the best about me and then I could feel good behind me," said Florida Mae-Witherspoon.

The City of Prichard honored her with an honorary sign on the corner closest to her house.

Almost 70 years ago, She was the first black woman to work for the city of Prichard. She worked 12 hours a day for only 10 dollars a week. Witherspoon says she's grateful to still be alive.

"You could take 10 dollars and go and get whatever you want and then bring some change home."

Ms. Florida's work didn't stop years ago when she retired from the city, it continues here in the community where she gives freely from her very own garden.

"She just told me, you got to come by and get your head of cabbage," said her friend Ossia Edwards.

As she gets older, there are some setbacks, but they won't keep her out of the garden nor the kitchen.

"Well arthritis got me now," Ms. Florida said."I can give them good inspection."

For 86 years her spirit has touched this community making her a historian of sorts. Her friend, Ossia Edwards says Witherspoon told her the story of Prichard.

"So I'm going to get the tape because its important, its important for our future generations to know what people in Prichard, whatever color, what contributions they have made."

She's a humble servant friends and family says who would do anything for anyone. Her giving spirit and now her name will forever be etched in Prichard.

"I can't do like I used to, but with the Lord to help me, I do my part," said Ms. Florida.

The sign was paid for by Prichard Boxing Academy. They say Witherspoon inspires them to no end.