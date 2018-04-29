Trump and South Korean President Moon talk ahead of North Korea meeting

President Donald Trump says he spoke with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts Saturday morning about his upcoming sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Just had a long and very good talk with President Moon of South Korea," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set. Also spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan to inform him of the ongoing negotiations."

On Friday, Trump said that although the location for the summit has yet to be decided, they have narrowed it down to two countries.

"I think some very good things can happen with respect to North Korea," Trump said, speaking at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "We're setting up meetings now. We're down to two countries, as to a site, and we'll let you know what that site is."