PD: West Hartford shoplifter arrested, damages camera in cell at station

West Hartford Police arrested a man they said was shoplifting, and then they said he damaged a surveillance camera wh...

Posted: Apr. 28, 2018 11:11 AM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2018 5:02 AM

West Hartford Police arrested a man they said was shoplifting, and then they said he damaged a surveillance camera while in a station holding cell.

Police arrested 42-year-old Hartford resident, Miguel Gonzalez and charged him with larceny, interfering with an officer, assault on public safety, threatening, and criminal mischief on Thursday.

Police were called to the Macy's Department at the West Farms Mall on Thursday just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shoplifter.

Police said Gonzalez actively fought with officers and spit on an officer's arm.

Once arrested, police said Gonzalez climbed and stood on the sink in a holding cell at the police station and began striking the cell camera, and damaged it.

Police said no one was injured.

Cooler tonight, but warmer temperatures are coming.
