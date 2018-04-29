Clear
Soldiers among 6 killed in Afghanistan car bomb attack

At least six people were killed, including two Afghan soldiers, when a car bomb exploded Saturday in Afghanistan's so...

Posted: Apr. 28, 2018 10:56 AM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2018 5:02 AM

At least six people were killed, including two Afghan soldiers, when a car bomb exploded Saturday in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, an Afghan official said.

The explosive-laden vehicle targeted an Afghan National Army base in Nadali District, Mohammad Radmanish, deputy spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, told CNN. A woman was among the civilians killed, he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a series to hit the country since the start of the year.

A suicide blast last weekend killed 57 people, including at least five children, and injured more than 100 others at a voter registration center in the capital, Kabul. ISIS claimed responsibility for that bombing, one of several in the city this year.

A Taliban attack in Afghanistan's southeastern Ghazni province earlier this month claimed 14 lives, including that of a district governor.

At least 13 people were killed and 35 others injured last month in a car bombing outside a sports stadium in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province.

