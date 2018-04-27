Ken Bone says son was suspended for photo of him shooting gun

Ken Bone says his son was suspended from school after a tweet showing his son shooting a gun.

On April 23 the surprise social media star from the 2016 presidential debate in St. Louis tweeted a picture of his son shooting a gun at what appeared to be a shooting range. The caption on the photo read: "Here's a pic of my son learning to shoot safely under my supervision. Maybe those security guys want to talk to him."

Bone told KMOX that he tweeted the photo as a show of support for a Parkland shooting survivor who got in trouble for a similar picture. He also told the radio station the photo was two years old at the time he posted it.

Two days after tweeting the photo, Bone tweeted that a school administrator from his son's school saw the photo and that his son was suspended pending a police investigation.

Friday afternoon, Bone tweeted that he had spoken to his son's principal and that they cleared him to return to class on Monday.