Clear

Dr. Ronny, Emmanuel, Kanye, Cohen, Comey and more! 1 week in Washington

The week began with rumbles that Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs departm...

Posted: Apr. 27, 2018 6:59 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2018 11:26 PM

The week began with rumbles that Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs department, might have some confirmation problems. It ended with Trump insisting there was "no collusion" between his campaign and Russia -- while German Chancellor Angela Merkel looked on.

Scroll for more content...

In between we had the bromance of Donald and Emmanuel (Macron, that is, the president of France), Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleading the Fifth, Kanye West in a MAGA hat and that absolutely astounding phone interview between the president and his friends at "Fox & Friends."

Below, you'll find the week that was -- as told by 36(!) major headlines.

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It