Here's how artists depicted the week in Kanye

Posted: Apr. 27, 2018 5:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2018 11:27 PM

There are few public figures who excite a cross section of both political and pop cultural internet artists the way President Donald Trump and Kanye West do. West's tweets in support of Trump this week inspired artists to weigh in, showing their support or poking fun at the absurdity of it all.

Here are some of the images they created:

Pop-culture mash-up artist Saint Hoax put Trump's head on West's wife Kim Kardashian's body.

Conservative political cartoonist Ben Garrison depicted West riding shotgun in a red pill vehicle with Candance Owens, the communications director for the conservative group Turning Point USA who West praised. The car is shown being pulled over by an officer labeled "The Left" and "Thought Police."

On the Twitter alternative social network Gab, West was turned green, representing Pepe, the controversial cartoon frog. Pepe has been labeled a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League, but lawyers for its creator Matt Furie are suing in an attempt to reclaim it from far-right groups.

Street artist Lushsux did a mural of West with the meme character Big Brain Wojak coming out of his head this week. Lush asked on Instagram Wednesday if he should paint a MAGA hat on it, but if he has, he had not yet posted an image of it.

And then we have Kellyanne Kanye.

