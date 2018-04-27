Multiple cattle killed when trailer overturns in Harrisonville

Police say a cattle trailer overturned on Interstate 49 in Harrisonville, killing 17 animals.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. Friday on northbound I-49 just past Commercial Street.

Police say the truck was carrying between 80-100 head of cattle when the truck overturned. Several cows were able to escape the truck and roam freely throughout the area.

Authorities closed the interstate while they attempted to wrangle the loose cattle and clear the crash scene.

A man and a woman were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say the driver of the truck was not hurt.

For those living in the area, it was a messy start to the weekend as they woke up to a cattle roundup just feet from their backyard.

"I saw them running around back over there and police officers around them trying to get them," resident Alden Davis said.

"Two of them were white and the rest were like brown and black," Elijah Davis added.

What the brothers saw were about 50 cattle running loose on the interstate.

Robin Robbin's house sits along I-49. She didn't hear the accident but saw the police have to shut down the interstate for the roundup.

"I hope not too many of the cattle were lost but yes, it's been a very entertaining morning watching people try to round up the cows that are upset about having their ride disturbed," Robbins said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.