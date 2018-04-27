Clear

All 10 victims of the Toronto van attack have been identified

Toronto police identified all 10 people who died in

Posted: Apr. 27, 2018 4:36 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2018 11:29 PM

Toronto police identified all 10 people who died in the van attack Monday.

Friday's announcement revealed the ages of the victims were between 22 and 94.

Here are the names and their spellings, as provided by Toronto police and the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario.

Ji Hun Kim, 22

So He Chung, 22

Geraldine Brady, 83

Chul Min Kang, 45

Anne Marie D'Amico, 30

Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94

Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85

Dorothy Sewell, 80

Andrea Bradden, 33

Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45

The suspect of the attack, Alek Minassian, is facing 16 counts of attempted murder. He was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

