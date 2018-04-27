Clear

Red for Ed organizers say teachers will be back at Capitol Monday

Organizers for the Red for Ed campaign say they will be back at the Arizona Capitol on Monday.Joe Thomas, the ...

Posted: Apr. 27, 2018 3:47 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2018 11:29 PM

Organizers for the Red for Ed campaign say they will be back at the Arizona Capitol on Monday.

Scroll for more content...

Joe Thomas, the President of the Arizona Education Association, announced during the Friday rally that supporters should prepare to come back on Monday and walkout of their classrooms for a third day.

Thomas mentioned that most Arizona politicians were not at the Capitol on Friday.

"They closed shop and ran away from us yesterday…we have to show them, they can't run away from our students," Thomas said.

On Thursday, 50,000 Red for Ed supporters marched from Chase Field to the Arizona Capitol. The supporters rallied in at the Capitol for several hours.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It