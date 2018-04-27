Red for Ed organizers say teachers will be back at Capitol Monday

Organizers for the Red for Ed campaign say they will be back at the Arizona Capitol on Monday.

Joe Thomas, the President of the Arizona Education Association, announced during the Friday rally that supporters should prepare to come back on Monday and walkout of their classrooms for a third day.

Thomas mentioned that most Arizona politicians were not at the Capitol on Friday.

"They closed shop and ran away from us yesterday…we have to show them, they can't run away from our students," Thomas said.

On Thursday, 50,000 Red for Ed supporters marched from Chase Field to the Arizona Capitol. The supporters rallied in at the Capitol for several hours.