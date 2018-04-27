Woman who led authorities to Shawn Grate's house describes abuse and torture

In the fourth day of Shawn Grate's capital murder trial, a woman he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted for several days before escaping took the stand to tell her story.

Scroll for more content...

The woman - whom we are not naming - said she met previously met Grate at a Salvation Army Community Center.

She told the jury she thought of him as a "big brother," but everything changed on Sept. 11, 2016, when she went to the place he had been staying on the 360 block of Covert Court.

The woman told the jury she was reading Bible passages when Grate took the book from her hands and said, "You're not going anywhere."

She said Grate hit her in the face, tore her clothes off and sexually abused her in "every imaginable way" over and over.

The woman testified Grate threatened to kill her, put duct tape on her and choked her. He forced her to take muscle relaxers, she said. Grate videotaped one of the sexual assaults and tied her up at least three times, she told jurors.

Two days after her capture she was rescued when she was finally able to untie her wrists and call 911.

That call led authorities to discover the bodies of Stacey Hicks and Liz Griffith hidden inside the basement and a closet in the house.