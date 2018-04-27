Convicted cop killer expected to be released from prison

A convicted cop killer is expected to be released from an Orange County prison Friday.

Scroll for more content...

He's been behind bars for more than 40 years for the 1971 murder of two NYPD officers. It has been an ongoing fight to prevent this day from happening.

Manny Jones, the brother of murdered police officer Waverly jones, spoke out about the parole of Herman Bell.

"Keep his butt in jail. That's where he belongs," he said, "My life was shattered at the time they killed my brother."

The admitted cop killer gunned down NYPD officers Jones and Joseph Piagentini in 1971, in which he and two others lured the cops to a Harlem housing project and then shot the pair down in cold blood.

Bell, a former member of the Black Liberation Army is now 70 and has expressed remorse in recent years. In spring, he convinced a parole board to set him free after more than 40 years behind bars.

"There is no neighborhood that wants a cop killer on the street. If they'll kill a police officer, they will kill anyone. They should never see the light of day," said PBA President Patrick Lynch

While the police union and Piagentini's family have fought to block Bell's parole, they already delayed it once by requesting a new parole hearing where a judge rejected the union's pleas.

One of Waverly Jones' sons told the parole board he had forgiven Bell for his father's murder.

Bell's attorney recently told PIX11 the parole board was impressed with Bell's release plan.

However, even after Bell leaves prison, he could be sent back.

The union is still appealing his release.

If their motion is granted in early May, Bell would be incarcerated again while the appeal moves forward.