Vigil Honors Waffle House Victim Akilah Dasilva

A candlelight vigil was held in Nashville for Akilah Dasilva, who lost his life in the Waffle House mass shooting.

He was known by his friends as "Natrix" and so many of them gathered near the Parthenon Thursday night to honor him.

Dasilva's brother said getting through the days following the shooting was extremely difficult.

"It's not easy. The only way I'm getting through this is because of the support we're getting from everybody. I'm seeing the text messages and the messages we get, and I appreciate it," he said.

He and other family members shared stories and memories of Dasilva's humor and love.

"I know one thing he would tell me is to keep pushing and keep everything going that we had planned."

Dasilva's girlfriend was with him at the Waffle House that night. She said he was killed while shielding her from the bullets.