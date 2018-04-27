Teen jumps from 3rd story floor during fire, several displaced

Several people are without a home after fire ripped through their DeKalb County apartment complex early Friday morning.
The fire broke out just after midnight on the 2000 block of Ficus Court in Stone Mountain.
A witness says a 13 year-old girl jumped from the third story of the complex and into the arms of a man waiting on the ground. The man says two other people jumped from the third story into his arms.
The teen who jumped was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
At least six units were involved and a portion of the third story collapsed down onto the first floor.
No word on a cause.
The American Red Cross is assisting at least five families.