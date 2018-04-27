Clear

Teacher found with heroin on campus, allegedly had sexual relationship with student



Posted: Apr. 27, 2018 11:48 AM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2018 6:04 PM

A Whitfield County high school teacher has tendered her resignation after she was caught on campus with heroin and police say she also had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Raquel Spencer, a teacher at Northwest Whitfield High School in Tunnel Hill, was arrested Wednesday after she was caught with heroin on the school's campus.

After an investigation, police also found that Spencer had allegedly been involved in a year-long sexual relationship with a student at the school.

She's now facing felony charges.

Spencer resigned on Wednesday.

