Another Baltimore County Elementary teacher threatened and carjacked

For the second time in a week, a teacher was threatened and carjacked outside an elementary school in Baltimore County.

This time it was part of a crime spree in Lochearn.

Baltimore County Police Spokesperson Cpl. Shawn Vincent said two male suspects targeted a teacher in the parking at Campfield Elementary School.

The teacher told police one of them was wearing a mask and threatened them with a knife.

The teacher says three people then took off in the car.

Baltimore County Public Schools issued a statement promising they are taking the incident seriously and promising an increased police presence at the school.

Jennifer Whitley, a concerned parent said there needs to be more security.

"There's no police presence here in the afternoon or after school at dismissal, there's no crossing guards so it's definitely concerning," Whitley said.

Whitley said a detective told her to carry pepper spray.

"His advice to me carried some pepper spray which wasn't really reassuring it's like if you are being carjacked you're going to say hang on let me get my pepper spray. "

Vincent said these are isolated incidents and don't believe they are part of a bigger crime ring.

Still, they've left parents like Ashley Combs again feeling unsafe at their schools.

"Definitely making sure doors are locked nothing's visible," Combs said. "I'm watching my surroundings constantly. You got to be on your toes because you don't know what's going to happen next."

The suspects are connected to another carjacking and an armed robbery that happened in the same area within an hour and a half each other.

No one was hurt in the crime spree, and the cars have been recovered.

Police haven't said if the two male suspects are juveniles or adults at this point.

They have them in custody after tracking them down at the Metro Station on Old Court Road, a couple blocks away from one of the crimes.

This comes just a few days after a pregnant teacher was attacked and assaulted during a separate carjacking in a parking lot at Cresta Elementary School.