Dog stolen from family's yard returned safe but dyed pink

After being stolen from her own yard, Blanket's family finally has some good news!

Scroll for more content...

Blanket, the 7-year-old Shih Tzu that was stolen from her yard, was returned home on Thursday safe and dyed pink.

Her owners live at a home in the 3100 block of Betlou James Place in Lochearn and say on April 20 around 3 p.m., a man entered the yard and left with Blanket.

According to Baltimore County Police, the thief saw himself on the news and brought her back home.

The family told police that Blanket is in good condition and was dyed pink while she was gone. They also said she is exhausted but is doing well!