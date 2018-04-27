City and state clear dozens of homeless camps along Diamond Head

Crews cleared 26 homeless camps along Diamond Head Road early Thursday morning.

"We are clearing out some of the illegal homeless camps up at Diamond Head State Monument on the makai side, the City and County simultaneously is working also on the makai side across Diamond Head Road to clean out camps there," Dan Dennison, Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

The state acknowledges, it has been down this road before.

"We cleaned this area about a year ago and moved out a dozen and a half to two dozen camps at that point in time, but people move back in very quickly," Dan Dennison, Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

The state hired a private contractor to bring thousands of pounds of trash down the mountain and provided trash bags for those forced to move.

"The problem is this is a state park, camping is not allowed, it could be potentially dangerous, it's a human health hazard because people are defecating and doing their business on the land," Dennison said.

Allan Tang says he's been living at Diamond Head off an on for five years. This time, he had about 10 days notice he'd have to leave.

"We just need some place where we can go and stay, that's pretty much it. Some place where we can go would solve all the problems. Nobody will be complaining cause we won't be out on the streets," Tang said.

The state says it has those places.

"We have social service workers and human resource workers up here working with homeless population trying to get them into transitional or permanent housing," Dennison said.

The state says it's still searching for a long-term solution.