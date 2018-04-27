Must-watch videos of the week

An expensive piece of produce. NRA supporters take on YETI. A judge is banned for bad behavior. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Scroll for more content...

When free isn't free

A woman saved an apple given to her by a Delta flight attendant and later was fined $500 by a US Customs and Border Protection agent.

A smile worth a thousand tweets

President Obama made first lady Melania Trump smile during Barbara Bush's funeral, and social media went wild.

Judge admonishes woman

A judge isn't allowed back in court after she's seen yelling at a defendant who suffered from asthma and diabetes. The defendant died at home a few days later.

Holding the powerful accountable

CNN political analyst April Ryan tells the White House that journalists are doing their job by asking tough questions that the administration may not like.

An explosive reaction

NRA supporters have been posting videos online showing themselves blow up their YETI-branded items.