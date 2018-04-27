Charged with preforming illegal dental work, Glendale woman speaks from jail

One of two Glendale women, charged with multiple felonies for doing dental work without a license, is speaking out from jail Thursday night.

Melissa Pavey and Jolene Houchens are accused of billing patients thousands of dollars for illegal dental procedures.

But Pavey tells a different story. She says she only wanted to help people.

"My original reason I loved dentistry was to change people's lives through smiles," said Pavey.

But that dream, has now landed her in jail.

Pavey admits she never went to dental school and has no certifications.

"I don't. That's the truth," said Pavey.

But as the owner of a Glendale dental office, she claims she doesn't need them. Instead she hired a dentist to do the work for her. A man she says she wound up dating.

She says she ultimately had to fire him, and they broke up. Now she says her ex and one patient got her locked up.

"It's a vendetta, I don't know what else to say," said Pavey.

After the dentist left, Pavey still had other patients to deal with. Admitting she worked on some of them herself.

"Removing sutures, adjusting dentures," Pavey listed some of the procedures she's done on her patients.

In Arizona, a dental assistant doesn't need to be certified, but they are very limited on what procedures they can do.

Investigators say she went even further using drills and lasers. Investigators say those tools injured five patients.

Pavey argues, she never hurt anyone.

"No no, nobody. When I was there, no."

Now she says she has a message for her patients.

"I just want them to know that I'm really sorry that they had to go through this," she said.

Pavey is also charged for using another dentist's name and medical license without his permission to write a prescription.

She admits she continues to use her ex's name and medical license after he was let go, something she believes she was within her rights to do, since she says they were originally his patients.