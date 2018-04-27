Nashville drivers may still have to get an emissions test

State lawmakers just voted to do away with emissions testing, but if you drive one of 557,000 thousand Midstate cars, you may find yourself still waiting in line.

Scroll for more content...

"There are what 40 cars here at least?" said a driver.

No matter what time of day, regardless of the weather the line for emissions testing at Opus on Antioch Pike is wrapped around the building.

"Sometimes we wait like 45 minute to an hour," said a driver.

The Tennessee General Assembly just passed a bill that would do away with emissions testing in Tennessee.

Nashville stepped in to say "not so fast."

"The cost to keep our air clean is greater than the cost of being unhealthy as a result of not having clean air," said Councilwoman Burkley Allen.

Allen is co-sponsoring a resolution that would continue mandatory emissions testing in Davidson County, at least for now.

"This isn't saying we will always do it forever but it gives us the option to continue or to decide at our own pace that we have come to the place we don't need it anymore," said Allen.

"It's really irritating but I understand why we do it," said a driver.

If you're wondering where that $9 paid for testing goes, Metro said the city uses it to pay contractors to do the testing.

"It's not a lot, but you could have spent $9 on something else," said a driver.

The resolution goes before the council May 1.

If it passes, Davidson County would be the only county in the state to require emissions testing.