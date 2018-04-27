Police caught on camera physically restraining former NFL player

A video has surfaced showing Henry County Police officers harshly restraining a former NFL player during a controversial arrest.

The video, which was taken in December and is just now being released, shows Desmond Marrow being restrained by police in the parking lot of a Target location on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

The situation started after police said Marrow was involved in a road rage incident with two men after Marrow said they threw a coffee cup at his vehicle.

Marrow says he was only carrying a cell phone but he says officers thought he had a gun. A report says Marrow was kicking, head-butting and spitting at officers before he was slammed to the ground.

Marrow, who attended the University of Toledo and played briefly in the NFL with the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, says one of his teeth was knocked out and he was choked until he was unconscious. He was later arrested on four charges, including making terroristic threats.

Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta sent CBS46 pictures that show Marrow's injuries.

CBS46 reached out to the Henry County Police Department for comment. They plan to release a statement on the issue on Friday.