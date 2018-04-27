Clear

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A royal birth. A missing throne. And a king makes his mark. It's time for this week's politics-free news.A...

Posted: Apr. 27, 2018
Updated: Apr. 27, 2018

A royal birth. A missing throne. And a king makes his mark. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A royal miracle

She has a baby, and seven hours later, she's in heels! How?

A throneless year

Author George R.R. Martin has an announcement: Winter is not coming.

A king gets his shot

It only took a few minutes for the comparisons to start flying. Behold the swish.

A price to pay

Cheap wine is about to get more expensive. Here's why.

An expensive apple

She carried her in-flight snack off the plane. It turned into a bureaucratic nightmare.

A missing captain

Someone skipped the premiere, and fans weren't happy about it. But he had a good excuse.

