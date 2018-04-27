Clear

'Truth prevails,' Andrea Constand tweets day after Cosby verdict

Andrea Constand is giving thanks to the Pennsylvania county where Bill Cosby was found guilty of assaulting her -- an...

Posted: Apr. 27, 2018 8:42 AM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2018 3:08 PM

Andrea Constand is giving thanks to the Pennsylvania county where Bill Cosby was found guilty of assaulting her -- and presumably its prosecutors and jurors -- in her first post-trial tweet.

Scroll for more content...

"A very profound and heartfelt thank you to the Commonwealth of PA, Montgomery County, for their service and sacrifices. Congratulations," her tweet from Friday morning reads.

"Truth prevails," the tweet ends.

Cosby, the 80-year-old comedian, was found guilty Thursday of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The verdict came a year after Cosby's previous trial ended in a mistrial when a different panel of jurors said they were deadlocked and could not unanimously agree on a verdict.

A sentencing hearing with Judge Steven O'Neill has not yet been scheduled, and Cosby remains out on bail.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It