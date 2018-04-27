'Time to get back to work' -- Tiger Woods to resume comeback

He's had a break after the Masters, but Tiger Woods will resume his comeback at the Wells Fargo Championship next week followed by the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

The 42-year-old hasn't played since finishing tied 32nd at Augusta in early April, his first major appearance since 2015 after lengthy spells out of the game because of multiple back surgeries.

Woods has also committed to the US Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y,. from June 14-17.

"Break over. Time to get back to work at @WellsFargoGolf and @THEPLAYERSChamp. See you out there," he tweeted Thursday.

The former world No. 1 was touted as one of the favorites for the Masters after impressing in the early part of the season but ended 16 shots behind winner Patrick Reed.

"I'm excited to get back out there," he added on his website.

"I took some time off and worked hard in the gym. I've made good progress and want to keep moving forward."

Climbing the rankings

READ: Meet Pratima Sherpa, the teenager making history for Nepal

READ: Masters champion adjusts to newfound fame

During his break, Woods spent some time with his design team working on a new course at Big Cedar Golf in Ridgedale, MO., where he gave a junior coaching clinic.

He also gave a lesson to teenage Nepalese golfer Pratima Sherpa at his home club Medalist in Jupiter, Florida.

Sherpa is something of a celebrity because of her burgeoning golf talent and her background, living in a shed on the course at the Royal Nepal Golf Club in Kathmandu where her parents work.

Woods returned to competition in December following spine fusion surgery last April, and posted some promising early-season results, finishing tied 12th in the Honda Classic, tied second at the Valspar Championship and tied fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 14-time major champion began the year at No. 656 in the world rankings, but has climbed to No. 91.

Woods last played in the Wells Fargo event at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2012 and won the event in 2007. He last competed in the Players Championship in 2015 and triumphed on the Ponte Vedra Beach course in 2011 and 2013.

He won the last of his majors in 2008 and the last of his 79 PGA Tour titles in 2013.