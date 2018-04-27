Clear

Trump hails breakthrough at Korea summit

President Donald Trump struck an optimistic note on Friday about what he described as a "historic meeting" between No...

President Donald Trump struck an optimistic note on Friday about what he described as a "historic meeting" between North and South Korea, saying that "good things are happening."

"After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell!," the President tweeted.

Early Friday morning, leaders of the two Koreas agreed to end the Korean War, 65 years after hostilities ceased, in a wide-ranging joint announcement struck Friday, that includes working towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

North and South Korea announced in a joint-declaration that "there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula" and saying "a new era of peace has begun."

