North, South Korea vow to end Korean War

Congrats to Baker Mayfield! He's the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. He's headed to the Cleveland Browns, who always seem to pick first. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. North & South Korea

Just months ago, it seemed almost inevitable that hostilities would return to the Korean Peninsula. This morning, the world faces a startling new prospect: a peninsula at peace. The leaders of North and South Korea met at the DMZ this morning for their much anticipated, historic summit. They did not disappoint:

-- North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in say they intend to formally end the Korean War later this year, 65 years after fighting stopped.

-- Moon and Kim announced a goal of achieving a nuclear-free Korean peninsula through "complete denuclearization."

-- They also said the two nations will work to reunify divided families.

There were plenty of made-for-TV moments during the summit. The spectacle of Kim walking over the border, becoming the first North Korean leader to ever visit the South, and being greeted with a warm handshake by Moon. And then, unexpectedly, the two leaders grabbed hands and briefly crossed the border again into the North, in another symbolic gesture. Later, at the DMZ's Peace House, Kim wrote in the guest book: "A new history begins now."

But lots of questions are still unanswered. Do the North and the South (and by extension, the US) mean the same thing by "denuclearization?" Are the North Koreans serious this time? (They've used the "charm offense" before, making big promises to stave off sanctions, then pulling back.) And what does this mean for President Trump? The news is breaking almost nonstop on this historic story. Click here for the latest updates.

2. Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby's attorney plans to appeal after the once-beloved comedian was found guilty at retrial on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby faces 10 years in prison on each count, possibly to be served concurrently. After the verdicts were announced, the Pennsylvania courthouse erupted with emotion. Many women who've accused Cosby of sexual misconduct through the years ran into a hallway, hugging each other and crying tears of joy. Cosby had no visible reaction when the verdicts were read, but he later stood up and cursed the prosecutor when he called Cosby a flight risk.

Cosby's under house arrest -- and eventually GPS monitoring -- until his sentencing. His was the first celebrity assault trial since the #MeToo movement gained steamed, and many pointed to the guilty verdicts as further evidence of a true cultural shift. Cosby, once known as "America's dad," is now a true pariah, as several schools yesterday revoked his honorary degrees.

3. White House

Ronny Jackson is out and Mike Pompeo is in -- as another remarkable/chaotic week comes to a close at the White House. Jackson, after days of misconduct allegations, threw in the towel and withdrew his nomination for VA chief. A couple hours later, the Senate confirmed Pompeo as secretary of state; he promptly hopped a plane for NATO meetings in Brussels, then the Middle East. All the while, House members grilled EPA chief Scott Pruitt over claims of extravagant spending, with one calling him "unfit" for public office.

Meanwhile, President Trump hosts another world leader today. German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the White House, but there won't be a red-carpet rollout for her like the one French President Emmanuel Macron got. No fancy dinners or military fanfare, just a 20-minute Oval Office meeting, lunch and a half-hour news conference. Trump and Merkel don't have the best relationship -- remember that first, awkward non-handshake? -- but her mission is the same as Macron's: to get Trump to re-engage with Europe and the world.

4. US & the Middle East

The US is stepping up surveillance of Iranian missiles inside Syria as fears rise the weapons could be used to strike Israel in the next few days. About half a dozen US officials told CNN they're worried about hostilities breaking out but don't have a concrete sense of when or if the Iranians would hit Israel. The US continues to recognize Israel's right to self-defense and its view that Iranian weapons inside Syria could threaten Israel directly. But they're concerned any Israeli strike could result in a counterstrike by Iranian elements inside Syria.

5. Tom Brokaw

NBC News is dealing with yet another one of its big names being accused of sexual harassment: former "Nightly News" anchor Tom Brokaw. Ex-NBC correspondent Linda Vester said Brokaw twice tried to kiss her, groped her and showed up at her hotel room uninvited back in the '90s. Brokaw, who retired 14 years ago, denied the claims. NBC News is still reeling from former "Today" show anchor Matt Lauer's ouster over "inappropriate sexual behavior." It's not clear what action, if any, NBC News will take on the Brokaw allegations.

THIS JUST IN

And his name is ...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have named their son, Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace just announced. Prince Louis is the couple's third child and fifth in line to throne.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

From here to 'Infinity' ...

Headed out to see the new "Avengers" movie today? CNN's Brian Lowry says the superhero flick -- 10 years in the making -- definitely lives up to the hype.

... and (way) beyond!

Inspired by the on-screen Avengers, a photographer transformed kids who were being bullied into real-life superheroes.

Winter will have to wait

Not only will "Game of Thrones" fans not get new TV episodes this year, but they'll have to wait a while longer for the next book, too.

Best brothers

Prince Harry, in a surprise to exactly no one, picked older brother Prince William to be his best man at his wedding next month.

Front page news

The nation's first lynching memorial is open, and an Alabama newspaper found a stunning way to mark the occasion.

HAPPENING LATER

Court appearance

Joseph James DeAngelo, the man accused of being the Golden State Killer, will be arraigned today. We're learning more about how police closed the net around him, including using genealogy websites.

Presidential snub

The White House Correspondents' Association's annual dinner is tomorrow, and for the second year in a row, President Trump is skipping it. He'll hold a rally with his supporters instead.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."

A statement from the family of Swedish DJ Avicii, who died last week at 28

TOTAL RECALL

Quiz time

The shoes that Michael Jackson used to perform a legendary dance move for the first time on stage are going up for auction. What's the name of the dance move?

A. the funky chicken

B. the moonwalk

C. the electric slide

D. the running man

Play "Total Recall," CNN's weekly news quiz, to see if your answer is right.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$119

The new annual cost of an Amazon Prime subscription. The change goes into effect May 11 and will apply to renewals beginning June 16.

AND FINALLY

Hot diggity dog

Cute animal videos have been controversial lately with our readers -- who knew? -- so let's try some cute kids instead. Here's a bunch of them trying out hot dogs from 10 states. (Click to view.)