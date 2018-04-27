President Moon: There will be no more war

Scroll for more content...

President Donald Trump hailed the historic announcement made at Friday's Korea summit, which declared an intention to end longstanding hostilities between the two countries, and singled out Chinese President Xi Jinping for praise.

"KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!" Trump tweeted Friday morning, also noting, "Good things are happening, but only time will tell!"

Trump also lauded his Chinese counterpart on Friday. "Please do not forget the great help that my good friend, President Xi of China, has given to the United States, particularly at the Border of North Korea. Without him it would have been a much longer, tougher, process!" he tweeted.

Early Friday morning, leaders of the two Koreas agreed to end the Korean War, 65 years after hostilities ceased, in a wide-ranging joint announcement struck Friday, that includes working towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

North and South Korea announced in a joint-declaration that "there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula" and that "a new era of peace has begun."

The announcement comes amid a historic summit between the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. A peace treaty was never signed when fighting ended in the Korean War in 1953 after the signing of an armistice.

It also takes place ahead of an anticipated meeting between Trump and Kim.

Trump has gone from attacking the North Korean leader as "Little Rocket Man" and threatening North Korea with the possibility of "fire and fury" to calling Kim "honorable" ahead of their expected meeting.

In the run-up to that potential meeting, the US President has talked up his diplomatic efforts with North Korea, suggesting that he may be poised to accomplish what other administrations have not.

"We've never been in a position like this with that regime, whether it's father, grandfather or son," Trump said earlier this month.

The White House has said that the meeting between Trump and Kim won't happen unless North Korea takes actions to show it is moving to denuclearize.