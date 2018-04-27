Here's what Kim and Moon said when they met for the first time

It was the moment the world was waiting for.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked down the steps to the line that separates the divided Koreas, where South Korea's President Moon Jae-in was waiting for him.

They shook hands and exchanged a few words. Kim then stepped over the raised Military Demarcation Line, entering territory controlled by the South for the very first time. After posing for the cameras, Kim then grasped Moon's hand and they briefly crossed into the northern side.

Here's what the two leaders said to each other during their very first encounter, according to a transcript released by South Korea.

Kim: I'm glad to meet you. I'm so glad.

Moon: Was there any difficulty coming here?

Kim: Not at all.

Moon: It's a pleasure to meet you.

Kim: Indeed, I'm so filled with excitement because of the meeting at this historic site. And I was truly moved that you have come all the way to receive me at the Military Demarcation Line at Panmunjom.

Moon: It was your bold and courageous decision that has allowed us to come this far.

Kim: No, no, not at all.

Moon: We have made a historic moment.

Kim: I am pleased to meet you.

Moon: Would you please stand on this side.

Moon: You have come to the south side, when will I be able to come to the North?

Kim: Maybe this is the right time for you to enter the North Korean territory.