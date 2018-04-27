Search for missing Missoula hiker comes to sad end

A nearly 20 hour long search for an overdue hiker near Pattee Canyon came to a tragic end on Wednesday afternoon.

A small army of searchers had been scouring the area for Micheal Kreisberg, 78, and his dog since Tuesday evening.

Kreisberg and his dog Misha went missing after a hike that started from the Crazy Canyon Trailhead in the Pattee Canyon Recreation Area.

Kreisberg's wife reported him as missing after him and Misha didn't come home from that hike on Tuesday.

His maroon vehicle was found still in the parking lot of the Crazy Canyon Trailhead and several agencies responded to the scene.

Two Bear Air out of Whitefish was called in on Wednesday played a big part in finding Kreisberg.

They discovered his body after they found his dog about 1½ miles north of the Crazy Canyon Trailhead."

Kreisberg was found around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the cause of death is still under investigation.

Kreisberg was an avid hiker who was well known in the Pattee Canyon area.

Authorities say they were amazed at how many people recognized him when asked if they had seen him.