(CNN) -- Kim Jong Un has become the first North Korean leader to step into South Korean territory since 1953, crossing the line separating the nations for a historic summit on Friday morning. He was greeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the two leaders shook hands, before walking along a red carpet to the Peace House for the first meeting between the leaders of the divided Koreas since 2007. Kim received a full welcoming ceremony, including a military band which played the traditional Korean folk song "arirang," well known in both North Korea and South Korea. Both men traveled to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Friday for a full day of talks on three subjects with worldwide implications -- the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a peace settlement and the improvement of bilateral relations. The summit is the result of months of diplomatic wrangling and negotiating on the part of Moon, a longtime advocate of peace between the Koreas. It will also set the stage for the first meeting between a sitting US president and North Korean leader when Donald Trump and Kim meet in May or June.