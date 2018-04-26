eartwarming 'promposal' goes viral

Prom season is underway, and one Mountain Heritage High School prom proposal has gone viral.

Rachel Newberry and Ben Robinson have been friends since they were toddlers.

"I wanted to do something big and special for Ben because I know he deserves that. He deserves something over the top and crazy," Newberry said.

Rachel said she has always known she wanted to take Ben to her senior prom, she just didn't know how she would ask. So, a group of her friends bounced ideas off each other. That's when they came up with the elaborate master plan.

On Monday, Ben walked into the auditorium to the song "You Got A Friend in Me." As he walked down the isle, Rachel's theater class handed him flowers until he reached the stage, where Ben met Rachel holding a sign asking him to prom.

"I thought I was going to start crying before he even came into the auditorium. I was so excited and nervous," Newberry said.

The video was originally posted on the Mountain Heritage twitter page. It has revived more than 3,500 likes and 860 shares. It was then picked up by Barstool Sports Instagram page, where it has been viewed 1.8 million times.

"I am really surprised by it. I shared it (the video) on the internet so people in our community who know Ben could see it, because I know everyone who knows Ben would have loved it. To see so many people around the world who don't know him personally become happy because he's happy, it's just beautiful thing," Rachel said.

Prom is May 19, and the two already have their outfits picked out.