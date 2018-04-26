Oklahoma House passes discriminatory SB1140

SB1140, a bill that would allow religious-based adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples, single people and non-Christians passed in the Oklahoma House of Representatives today.

The bill made it through the Senate and in the Oklahoma House Judiciary Committee.

On the House floor, Rep. Stone (D) asked, "A child that is in foster care in Oklahoma, are they better off in the home of a same sex couple, or are they better off in foster care?"

Rep. Proctor (D) asked the same question.

Several dismissive answers were given by Rep. Dunlap (R), but a simple answer was not provided. Rep. Dunlap (R) offered to have that discussion with Rep. Proctor (D) off the House floor.

The bill passed in Committee after Rep. Osborn (R) introduced an amendment to deny state and federal funding to any agency that discriminates.

Representative Walke also introduced several amendments in an attempt to quash the bill.

Rep. Dunlap (R) introduced another amendment to reverse Osborn's amendment.

"By deleting 'receiving neither federal nor state funds,' says Dunlap's amendment.

Rep. Obsorn (R) motioned to table Dunlap's amendment. The motion passed on the House floor.

Rep. Calvey (R) motioned to reconsider Dunlap's tabled amendment, which was denied.

Rep. Humphrey (R) then motioned to suspend the rules, the motion was denied since it did not receive 2/3 vote.

Rep. Osborn's amendment to deny state and federal funding to any child placing agency that discriminates remains in place.

"To the extent allowed by federal law, no private child placing agency shall be required to perform, assist, counsel, recommend, consent to, refer, or participate in any placement of a child for foster care or adoption when the proposed placement would violate the agency's written religious or moral convictions or policies," Section one of SB 1140. Read the full bill here.

The bill is now on its way to Gov. Fallin's desk.

To contact Gov. Fallin regarding SB1140:

Governor Mary Fallin

Oklahoma State Capitol

2300 N. Lincoln Blvd., Room 212

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Local: (405) 521-2342

Fax: (405) 521-3353

Email her here.

The Gayly. April 26, 2018. 2:45 p.m. CST.