Clear

Amazon is raising the price of Prime to $119

Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119 per year.The company announced the price hike for...

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 6:09 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 11:45 PM

Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119 per year.

Scroll for more content...

The company announced the price hike for its membership program during a call with investors Thursday. The change will go into effect May 11, and it will apply to Prime renewals beginning June 16.

"We continue to increase the value of Prime," Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said on the call, adding that the company has added "digital benefits," like Prime Video.

He noted that the company is seeing "rises in cost" for providing Prime services, which include shipping perks and video streaming.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Colder This Weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It