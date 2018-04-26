Authorities shut down day care with emergency order

A Papillion day care was closed Wednesday following an emergency order by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Scroll for more content...

According to DHHS, Janet Schneekloth, who holds a Family Child Care Home I License to operate a child-care program located on Laredo Road in Papillion, cannot provide care for any children other than her own. She is allowed to request a hearing with 15 days of receiving the order, DHHS said.

On Tuesday, Papillion Police arrested Eugene Schneekloth, 82, for third-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. The alleged victim was helping out with Scheekloth's wife's in-home day care, Janet Schneekloth Day Care.

DHHS said the agency enforces such an order "whenever the department finds that an emergency exists requiring immediate action to protect the physical well-being and safety of a child or children in a child-care program."