Police Body Cam Shows Accused Waffle House Shooter In East Tennessee

Newly released police body cam shows Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking in East Tennessee two months before the Antioch attack.

It's video from a motel in Alcoa, where Reinking was staying in February while working on a construction project.

One clip showed one of his several runs-in with the law, one of which happened just two months ago.

Reinking tells the officer someone kept knocking on his window and yelling. However, it was a woman who called police on him for allegedly threatening her in a violent manner.

"They'll be talking loud at night, knock on the windows and walk off, and I don't know who it is," Reinking said in the clip.

Samantha Veals said she was trying to put her kids to sleep when she heard Reinking yelling.

She told him to be quiet, at which point he allegedly charged inside her motel room, balled up his fist and laughed at her when she screamed.

Reinking admitted to police that he yelled at Veals but denied charging at her. He checked out of the motel that night and Veals opted to not press charges.

Reinking was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of criminal homicide, four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony.

The Waffle House reopened Wednesday and for the next month, is donating 100 percent of its proceeds to the victims of the attack.