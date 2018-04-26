Sessions says 'I do not think we need to willy-nilly appoint special counsels'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a House panel Thursday that "this thing needs to conclude," potentially in reference to the special counsel's Russia probe that he has recused himself from.

The answer, before the House Appropriations Committee, came following a question from Republican Rep. Evan Jenkins of West Virginia about the need to investigate allegations concerning Hillary Clinton, FBI abuse of surveillance authorities, and the FBI's handling of the Clinton email server investigation.

Jenkins said a "double standard" exists between the department's handling of those issues, and its appointment of a special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation -- so it's not immediately clear what Sessions was speaking to.

"Look, I think the American people are concerned and the President is concerned. He's dealing with France and North Korea and Syria and taxes and regulations and border and crime every day, and I wish, this thing needs to conclude," Sessions said.

Sessions continued to underscore that the Justice Department has provided unprecedented access to the Hill regarding the Clinton and FISA questions and stressed that "we have an entirely new top leadership at the FBI."

But he added, "I do not think we need to willy-nilly appoint special counsels, and as we can see, it can really take on a life of its own."

"If there's wrongdoing uncovered, we'll act on that. But we have got to be careful. We don't smear everybody if somebody made some errors, and some of the errors could be disciplinary matters rather than prosecutorial matters," Sessions said.

When asked for clarification of what Sessions meant, Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flors said, "I'd imagine he was saying that it's in the public interest to have the Special Counsel's investigation concluded as soon as possible."

Sessions also said the Justice Department inspector general's report on the FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation should be ready soon.

"The inspector general will have a report before long, a few weeks maybe, and we will do our duty at the Department of Justice to ensure that justice is done," he said.