Streetsboro teen accused of fatally shooting 11-year-old brother appears in court

The Portage County teen accused of intentionally shooting his 11-year-old brother faced a judge for the first time Wednesday for his arraignment and detention hearing.

Scroll for more content...

According to police, the teen stole his grandparents' gun and shot and killed his younger brother in their Alden Road home on Monday.

The teen appeared before Portage County Juvenile Court Judge Bob Berger on Wednesday, who recommended the boy stay in juvenile detention for the time being.

The teen is facing charges of aggravated murder and the theft of a firearm.

The judge asked the 13-year-old if he understood the charges. "Yes," the boy said.

It's not known at this time if the boy's case will remain in juvenile court or be bound over to adult court. In juvenile court cases, defendants aren't found guilty or not guilty, they are found to be delinquent or not delinquent.

The teen's next court date has not been set.