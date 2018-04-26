Construction worker killed in accident while working on renovation of Swain Hall on IU's campus

A construction worker has died after an accident on Indiana University's Bloomington campus Wednesday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

Indiana University officials say a crew was working on a renovation project at Swain Hall when a male construction worker was killed. No other injuries were reported as part of the accident.

The man was not employed by the university but worked for a construction company that was.

The person's identity has not been released.

The details surrounding the accident are still under investigation. No other information has been released at this time.