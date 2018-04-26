Clear

Michigan Humane Society seeking charges for those who amputated dog's leg

The Michigan Humane Society is seeking charges for those responsible for the at-home amputation of a dog's lower righ...

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 3:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 11:32 PM

The Michigan Humane Society is seeking charges for those responsible for the at-home amputation of a dog's lower right-rear leg.

The MHS animal cruelty investigators have seized an adult black Labrador Retriever. The alleged amputation occurred sometime before noon on Wednesday in the area of Holbrook Avenue and Conant Street in Hamtramck.

Veterinarians and the shelter medicine team are treating the dog at the Michigan Humane Society's Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit.

MHS says it will work with law enforcement to determine the charges being levied. The tools used include garden shears and a kitchen knife, MHS says.

