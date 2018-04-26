Students return to City Heights school following teacher's child porn arrest

Students at a City Heights school are returning to class Thursday, one week after one of their teachers was arrested on suspicion of child pornography possession.

Scroll for more content...

David Weaks, a 5th grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School, was arrested on April 19 at his Clairemont home. The 59-year-old is accused of distributing child pornography of young girls, including one alleged victim said to be a toddler, federal authorities said.

Weaks' arrest happened while students were on Spring Break.

One student said, "I was shocked and surprised because he was a good teacher."

U.S. District Court of Southern California records show investigators were able to download two illicit videos from Weaks' computer using peer-to-peer software, which then led to a raid on Weaks' home.

Authorities said investigators discovered additional evidence on Weaks' home computer and hard drive.

Weaks allegedly admitted to possessing the items

According to authorities, Weaks is being held without bond on grounds he is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Weaks faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine if convicted.