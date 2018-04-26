Clear

Miniature pony on the loose corralled by Clewiston police

A little pony in Hendry County apparently wanted to be a wild horse, galloping down a highway away from its paddock....

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 3:25 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 10:49 PM

A little pony in Hendry County apparently wanted to be a wild horse, galloping down a highway away from its paddock.

Scroll for more content...

Video released by Clewiston police showed an officer escorting the miniature horse back to its home, leading it with a rope while driving the police car alongside it.

Clewiston police responded to a call that the tiny horse was running down U.S. Highway 27 last week. The police department released dispatch audio from their pursuit of the pony.

A Clewiston officer can be heard saying the horse was near a Popeye's restaurant, then running away.

The officer asked for backup and finally reported that the horse was near fences and had nowhere else to go.

The police officers used carrots to attempt to lure the pony. After the officer led the pony home, police said the other horses came to the fence to greet it.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Colder This Weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It