Miniature pony on the loose corralled by Clewiston police

A little pony in Hendry County apparently wanted to be a wild horse, galloping down a highway away from its paddock.

Video released by Clewiston police showed an officer escorting the miniature horse back to its home, leading it with a rope while driving the police car alongside it.

Clewiston police responded to a call that the tiny horse was running down U.S. Highway 27 last week. The police department released dispatch audio from their pursuit of the pony.

A Clewiston officer can be heard saying the horse was near a Popeye's restaurant, then running away.

The officer asked for backup and finally reported that the horse was near fences and had nowhere else to go.

The police officers used carrots to attempt to lure the pony. After the officer led the pony home, police said the other horses came to the fence to greet it.