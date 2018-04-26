Fort Worth police look for woman using kids to steal AT&T phones across North Texas

Take a close look at the woman in the video. Fort Worth police are looking for this woman who they say is using children to help her steal iPhones from AT&T stores across North Texas.

Police say the children are between 8-10 years old and they steal the phones from store displays while the woman distracts store workers.

Several stores have reported the woman. If you recognize her or have any information in the case, you're asked to contact Fort Worth police 817-392-4712.