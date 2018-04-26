Police identify driver killed after stopping to help woman he had just hit

One person was killed and another was injured in crashes involving pedestrians Wednesday night in Windsor Locks.

The incidents happened along Route 75, Ella Grasso Turnpike, near the Friendly's restaurant around 10 p.m.

Police identified the victim as 64-year-old Michael Mangeri of Windsor Locks.

According to police, 30-year-old Jessica Gelebert of Hartford was hit by a vehicle driven by Mangeri. When Mangeri got out of his car to help the victim, he was then hit and killed by 30-year-old Brian Root of Agawam, MA.

The incident happened in front of a number of eyewitnesses. One told Channel 3 that Gelebert is an employee at the restaurant and Wednesday was her first day. She was trying to cross the street at the time.

Police said they're trying to piece together how it all happened.

"The accident reconstruction team is doing a thorough investigation so they are the lead on that and will be able to comment on a later time," said Sgt. Andrew Dzierzgowski, Windsor Locks police.

Both people were transported to the hospital where Mangeri was pronounced dead. Gelebert is expected to be OK.

Root was also transported to the hospital for symptoms of shock.

Police said the road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the incident. It has since reopened.

Police said the crash is still under investigation and could not comment on any potential charges.