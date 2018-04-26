Woman arrested for frequently leaving 5-year-old home alone

Police in Glastonbury arrested a woman for leaving her young children home alone.

According to officers, 27-year-old Michelle Montgomery frequently left the 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old daughter home alone.

Officers were at the home last Thursday when Montgomery returned.

"It's shocking. I can't, me as a mother, I can't leave my kids by themselves. It's just not right," said Jessica Amaro, a neighbor.

Amaro is Montogomery's neighbor and has four children. She said this wasn't the first time Montgomery left the boy alone.

"Personally, I had my daughter outside and sent her a text saying 'you need to get home because your kids are home,' and she came," Amaro said.

Montgomery was charged with risk of injury and given a $10,000 non-surety bond.

She's due in court on May 2.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and transported the children in the home to a relative's house.