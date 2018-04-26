LAPD Motorcycle Officer Hospitalized Following Crash

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was hospitalized after being involved in a crash in North Hills Thursday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The crash occurred about 5:50 a.m. at the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Noble Avenue, LAPD Officer No said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a patrol motorcycle down near the crosswalk. Authorities could be seen investigating a white car that came to a stop on the other side of the intersection, but it was unclear if the car was involved in the crash.

The officer was taken by ambulance to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills.

The officer's official condition was not known, but he was conscious and breathing, No said.

It was unclear if the officer was on-duty at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officials expect the intersection to be closed for up to eight hours for the investigation, the LAPD tweeted.